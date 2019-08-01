Home | News | General | Breaking: Ihedioha to storm Okorocha’s estate with “citizens”

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has concluded plans to move into the Spibat residence of former governor Rochas Okorocha, with those he called “citizens.”

This was the next plan of Ihedioha as revealed by the leader of recovery of government stolen properties, Jasper Ndubuaku, in continuation of recovery exercise, to Vanguard

The reason given by Ndubuaku, was that since the police refused to follow him and that the police were there when he was attacked earlier.

Vanguard was told that Ihedioha and Okorocha’s camps are also preparing for the final game any time from now as the recovery operation lasts.

It was said that they have positioned themselves waiting for each other at any slightest provocation.

On the plan to storm Okorocha’s residence by Ndubuaku’s recovery team, he said: “We have four speed boat donated by NDDC, he took them to his house he doesn’t want to bring them. We use them for crossing at Oguta. In Owerri today, if you have a death street lights you can’t change them because the only vehicle that has that capacity has been there since Achike Udenwa, Okorocha, took it and he has not released it.

“We have more than sixty vehicles packed in his house and these are the vehicles for government functionaries. All the protocol vehicles are still in his house, all the bullet proof cars are still in his house.

“What I have decided to do is from now on I will go with citizens and every move I make I will mobilize citizens to go with me since the police have refused to work or act in this thing I will now go with the citizens. They were there when I was attacked what did they do.”

He recalled how he was allegedly attacked, “I came to Okorocha’s house to submit a court order and they say I came with thugs and some men he kept in his house jumped up and attacked me just like that. I was alone.”

It will be recalled that the state, has been under tension following clashes between the supporters of Okorocha and Ihedioha, as a result of the activities of the state government to recover government owned properties said to be in possession of the Okorochas’

The genesis of the skirmishes could be traced to the time the recovery team in one of it’s operation in a shop said to be owned by Okorocha’s wife, Nkechi, located along Aba road, at that incident, Okorocha’s daughter was allegedly slapped by one of the members of the recovery team.

Days after, the leader of the recovery team, Ndubuaku, was attacked by suspected supporters of Okorocha, when he (Ndubuaku) went to submit a court order to Okorocha’s Spibat home.

However, this is coming at a time, Ihedioha, through his Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Uche Onyegucha, had ordered that Okorocha should be arrested anywhere if he is seen in the state.

