Home | News | General | FLOOD: Delta taking proactive measures to reduce danger- Pirah

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DELTA State Commissioner Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Mofe Pirah, has said the government had undertaken proactive measures to ameliorate dangers of the impending floods.

Flood

Speaking during a stakeholder’s workshop in Asaba, Pirah said Flood Management Committee has been constituted to ensure that probable displaced persons were relocated to camps.

The Commissioner, who was represented by Mr Godwin Omadoye, said the stakeholders’ workshop was aimed at addressing predicted effects of the 2019 floods in the state.

Govt, villagers differ on herdsmen chased away from Enugu community(Opens in a new browser tab)

In the meeting where participants were drawn form various ministries, departments and agencies of both the federal and state governments, representatives of the military, police and other security organizations as well as the Nigerian Red Cross, NRC, international organizations nongovernmental organizations and multinational companies, he commended NEMA (Edo Operational Office)for the intervention and collaboration with the state government to reduce the effects of the perennial flood challenges.

He affirmed the commitment of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the protection of the lives and properties of Deltans as embedded in his vision for a stronger Delta.

Also speaking, the functioning head of NEMA (Edo Operation Office), Mr. Ifeanyi Omeje, said disaster management was a multifaceted discipline that touched every aspect of human endeavor, emphasizing the need for stakeholders to collaborate to foster effective and efficient response to disaster case when they arose.

Omeje said, “it is envisaged that the outcome of the forum will embrace collaboration and synergy on ways and means to prepare, respond and recover from disaster (flood) so as to prevent and mitigate the consequences in the state”.

Earlier in his address at the workshop with the theme; ‘2019 Rainfall Prediction and its effects in Delta State’, the Director General of Delta SEMA, Mr. karo Ovemeso, said the meeting was aimed at bridging the gap in disaster management through a more cohesive and collaborative approach.

Ovemeso said SEMA has been working assiduously within available resources to ensure that victims of disaster receive some succor when the need arise, adding that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has displayed exemplary leadership in his timely approval and release of funds to cater for disaster victims.

Bauchi police invites torture victim for ‘interview’ after Vanguard’s report(Opens in a new browser tab)

He said; “in response to the flood warning alert by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NHSA at it’s Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) Program held in the month of April 2019 and subsequent sensitization programs, Delta SEMA has alerted major stakeholders and the general public to be prepared for the imminent danger that is already manifesting”.

Vanguard

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...