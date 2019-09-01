Home | News | General | Bayelsa: Vote according to your conscience, GJJ campaign organisation tells delegates

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA Ahead of tomorrow’s People’s Democratic Party , PDP gubernatorial primaries in Bayelsa State, the Gboribiogha John Jonah GJJ Campaign Organization has appealed to delegates of the party to vote according to their conscience and think more of the corporate interest of the state rather than individual gains.

“Delegates should realize that what is at stake is the future of Bayelsa State, it is therefore a unique privilege on their part to be part of the process that will lead to the eventual emergence of a new Bayelsa and the ushering in of unprecedented development,” the GJJ campaign organization said.

In a statement, the GJJ Organization stated that its aspirant, the Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd), having served Governor Seriake Dickson for almost eight years, is better placed than any other aspirant to further push the laudable developmental objectives of the Restoration Administration.

The statement further stated that Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah had served in the Nigerian Navy and rose to the pinnacle of his career, thereby acquiring cognitive experience and exposure which had prepared him for greater service in the state.

“As deputy governor, he has been one of the key pillars of Dickson’s Administration as well as the stabilizing factor of the Administration, given his wonderful human relations and kind disposition and willingness to listen to people.

“It is obvious that the primary election of the party will either make or break the PDP, depending on how credible and transparent the entire process will be as we already noted with dismay that the recent ward elections to select the ad-hoc delegates was a sham and orchestrated to favour a particular aspirant, when the leadership of the party in the state ought to be neutral.

“We strongly believe that the obvious lapses observed during the Ward Congresses must be avoided and corrected if the desired intention of the Party which is to have a popular and acceptable candidate to enable it win the November 16 general election is to be achieved.”

