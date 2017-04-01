Home | News | General | Meinbutus tasks new NDDC Chair, MD on N’Delta devt, East-West Road

By Emma Amaize

WARRI- A Niger Delta group, Meinbutus Federated Communities, Warri Kingdom, Delta State, has called on the newly appointed Chairman and Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Pius Odubu and Mr. Bernard Okumagba respectively, to work towards the development of Niger Delta, particularly completion of the East-West Road.

NDDC

The Amanana-owei of Meinbutus, Warri, King-jerry Prebor (snr,) in a statement, said; “All sub-communities and elders of Meinbutus, Warri Kingdom congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Dr. Pius Odubu and Mr. Bernard Okumagba into NDDC board as chairman and managing director.”

“It is a welcome development, no administration in the history of this country has so carried the people of the Niger Delta this far and we appreciate Mr. President for the kind gesture. He has proven his commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region.

“We, therefore, urge the beneficiaries of the President’s gesture to work towards the development of the region, particularly, the east west road, which is a death trap,” he stated.

Vanguard

