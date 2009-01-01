BBNaija: Sir Dee evicted from Big brother “Pepper Dem” show

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, Sir Dee has been evicted from the Pepper Dem edition of the reality TV show.

He was evicted during the Sunday night eviction show which had Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the official host shortly after Esther was evicted from the reality show.



Six BBNaija housemates including: Sir Dee, Esther, Tacha Frood, Cindy and Venita who are members of the Legend team were all up for possible eviction.

The housemates were nominated after the Legend team were defeated during the arena game challenge.

Ike who won the veto power on Sunday, saved Omashola and replaced him with Cindy from team Enigma.

