BBNaija: Nigerians react as Frodd shed tears over Esther’s eviction (VIDEO)

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate Frodd on Sunday broke down in tears. This followed Esther’s eviction from BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem edition on Sunday.

Recall that the lovebirds; Esther and Frodd had shared kisses days ago.

However, it seems Esther’s strategy did not work out as she was evicted during Sunday live eviction show.

Few minutes after her eviction, Frodd broke down in tears which stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Here are some comments gathered from Twitter;

Chai frood is missing his love ooo already sorry Esther u just have to go #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/JO2tA8Uk9M — Jennifer Paul (@Jennyp9128) September 1, 2019

@Iruka_glow “Esther evicted barely into the eviction show. Haba is that how badly biggie wants her out?

@I_pissvodka “Esther is out!!!! I repeat Esther is out! Gather here with your buckets, Frodd is about to release.”

@Zaddy_Nomso “Big Brother is not ready for the Hurricane of Frodd tears that will overshadow Ilupeju this night. It Tears for Esther.”

@Chinezeonuchux “My Frodd is crying.. Me myself is crying with him. FroddNation is crying with our baby. We re sure gona miss Esther with him. “

@Charizinny “Madam Esther obviously played herself. She had a good opportunity to play her game and people would have loved her Froddster ship with Frodd cos he loved her but she messed it up and wanted to pick up on this week of her eviction. Too late.”

@Legitbossfollo1 “When Esther was evicted

The joy I felt was awesome but Frodd’s tears was the icing.”

@Jennyp128 “Chai frood is missing his love ooo already sorry Esther you just have to go.”

@Nelavin1 “Frodd should better clean those tears else we vote him out too that is if he survives today. Sometimes we do not know what God does for us.bye bitterleaf Esther.”







