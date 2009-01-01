Home | News | General | Bale scores brace, gets sent off in Real Madrid's draw with Villarreal

- Villarreal vs Real Madrid ended 2-2 as the Yellow Submarines hold Los Blancos in front of their home fans

- Zinedine Zidane's men came back from behind twice with Gareth Bale scoring both goals and sent off

- Gerard Moreno and Moi Gomez were the scorers for Villarreal as both sides shared the spoils

Villarreal vs Real Madrid played out a 2-2 draw in an entertaining La Liga fixture played at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The Yellow Submarines shot into the lead after a dreadful error from Sergio Ramos who lost possession, as Toko Ekambi forced a fine save from Thibaut Courtois.

But the rebound fell kindly to Gerard Moreno who smashed the ball past the Belgian goalkeeper to put his side in the lead after 12 minutes played.

Gareth Bale had a attempt on goal via free-kick from 20-yards but his shot went well over the bar.

Another tremendous counter attack from Los Blancos from Dani carvajal saw him exchange passes with Karim Benzema, but the resulting finish hit the side-netting from a Lucas Vasquez's effort.

Right on the stroke of half time, Benzema hit the post with a powerful right foot shot that left Real more frustrated.

But three seconds before half time, Bale equalized after a lovely back heel from Jovic to Carvajal, as the Spaniard squares it to the Welshman to tap into an empty net to make 1-1 before the break.

Madrid were the stronger side in the second half as fantastic goalkeeping from Villarreal number one Andres Fernandez, made a double save from Toni Kroos.

However, Moi Gomez restored the lead for Villarreal in the 74th minute as a cross from Javier Ontiveros located his teammate who was left unmarked to score an easy tap in to make it 2-1.

With just under five minutes left on the clock, Luca Modric stole the ball from Ontiveros in the midfield as he found Bale on the left who unleashed a left-foot shot to make it 2-2.

Both sides shared the point as they went into the international break before getting back into action in the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Alphonso Areola is set to complete a deadline day move to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain with Keylor Navas moving in the opposite direction.

The France international arrived Madrid and reports claim the goalkeeper has passed his medical and an announcement is expected from Los Blancos.

