PSG star undergoes medical with Real Madrid ahead of deadline day move

- Alphonso Areola has reportedly passed his medical with Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain

- This means that Cost Rican shoot-stopper Keylor Navas will be moving in the opposite direction

- Areola has been PSG's first choice in between the sticks since the Ligue 1 season started

Alphonso Areola is set to complete a deadline day move to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain with Keylor Navas moving in the opposite direction.

The France international arrived Madrid and reports claim the goalkeeper has passed his medical and an announcement is expected from Los Blancos.

Areola who has been the number one choice for PSG this season was kept on the bench for their early Ligue 1 game against Metz, ahead of his proposed move to the Spanish capital.

It is understood that after Real Madrid's upcoming La Liga game away to Villarreal, Navas should be free to sign for PSG.

Navas has been second choice since the arrival of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea last season but Areola will provide competition between the sticks.

According to Spanish news media outlet AS, Zinedine Zidane has not ruled out a big name signing before the Monday, September 2, deadline day.

It has been a productive summer for Real who managed to capture some big names over the course of the window - none bigger than Eden Hazard.

Madrid had earlier struck deals for Eden Hazard from Chelsea as well as Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy both from Eintracht Frankfurt and Lyon respectively this summer.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paul Pogba is set to refuse Manchester United's contract offer in a bid to secure his dream move to join Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

The Red Devils are looking to keep the France international as long as they can at Old Trafford after successfully protecting him from joining Madrid.

