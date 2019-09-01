Home | News | General | Don’t go for self help - Yakassai warns south east governors

- Tanko Yakassai has cautioned governors of the south east region to desist from self help

- The elder statesman was reacting to the recent ban of herdsmen movement in the region by the governors

- Yakassai urged the governors to remain committed to the provisions of the 1999 constitution as amended in the management of affairs of their states

An elder statesman and aide to former president Shehu Shagari, has advised all south east governors against resorting to self help over the issue of killing and kidnapping by suspected herdsmen in the region, Vanguard reports.

Tanko Yakassai urged the governor to remain committed to the provisions of the 1999 constitution as amended in the management of affairs of their states.

Reacting to the recent ban on the movement of cattle or their herders in the region, Yakassai said, every Nigerian is constitutionally empowered to practice his trade in any part of the country.

Leave CBN alone - Moghalu tells Buhari over directive on food importation

The elder statesman also said that cases of infraction by individuals and any group must be nipped in the bud by relevant security agencies.

Yakassai said: “The cattle do not move about on their own. There are herders who move them about and these herders are Nigerians. You cannot ask any Nigerian not to go to any part of the country because the constitution guarantees freedom of movement for all."

“If you are asking the Fulani not to move with their cattle, will you also ban commercial drivers who ply various routes linking one part of the country to another?" Yakassai inquired.

He also said that leaders in the region particularly elected officials must be careful with their utterances in accordance with the law.

"You cannot do anything outside what the constitution says. If you do, you are resorting to self help and that will not augur well for our country. Like I said earlier, there is no point banning cattle rearers from moving about with their herds."

PDP back Governor Makinde to probe Ajimobi’s administration over missing vehicles, debt claim

"Where there are established cases of cows eating up crops, there are ways to deal with this and if there are issues bothering on security, we have the security agencies to call upon to do their job," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that governors had banned the movement herders and their cattle across the region.

The governors also banned the use of cutlasses and AK47 by the herdsmen operating in the south east region.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Nigerian Herdsmen vs Nigerian Farmers | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...