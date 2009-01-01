Home | News | General | Over N19 million just went like that - Heartbroken Bobrisky laments as police clamp down on 28th birthday party

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, has reacted to the unfortunate events that resulted in his widely anticipated lavish party, coming to a crashing halt.

Recall that Legit.ng previously gathered that the young man who clocked 28 on Saturday, August 31, teased social media users with some pre-birthday photos and a video that showed the expensively designed hall for his party.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, social media was thrown into a turmoil after news broke that men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), had been stationed at the venue of the event and prevented Bob's party from going on.

Although unconfirmed at the time, several posts by Bobrisky on popular social media platform, Snapchat, confirmed that he truly could not proceed with his celebration.

In one of the posts shared, Bobrisky expressed his love to his supporters and reminded them that he is a hard rock, as such nothing can break him.

The fair skinned cross-dresser in a different post empathized with his friends and close ones that traveled far and wide just to come and celebrate with him.

Bobrisky also lamented that over N19million had gone to waste. He, however, thanked the good lord for sparing his life.

Recall that Legit.ng had previously reported that Bobrisky had an altercation with Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), who described him as a national disgrace and vowed that he would be dealt with if caught on the streets.

In response to being labelled as such, Bobrisky took to his Instagram account with a subtle message directed to Runsewe. He dared him to follow through with his threats and see how much clout he (Bobrisky) really has.

