Reactions as Esther and Sir Dee get evicted from the BBNaija house

Many reactions have trailed the eviction of Esther and Sir Dee and from the BBnaija house. The Pepper Dem Gang housemates were evicted from the house on September 1, making them the 13th and 14th persons to leave the house since the show began on June 30.

Many surprises were packed on the eviction show this time as US-based Nigerian musician, Jidenna, stopped by the house to shock the housemate with his fine presence. Interestingly, the housemates were asked to freeze by Biggie and the moment left viewers cracking with laughter.

After Esther was evicted from the house, her lover, Frodd, burst into hot tears, showing that he will miss the object of his desire. However, Esther who showed up on stage with Ebuka few moments later was asked how she felt about Frodd and she had very few words to describe her feelings.

Many social media users have shown not to be surprised about Esther leaving the house and in fact some of them are glad that the housemate got evicted.

However, some social media users have expressed shock over the eviction of Sir Dee but the housemate who told Evuka during his interview session that he will explore his new found fame, appeared to take his eviction in good fate.

Here are some reactions below:

Meanwhile, evicted housemates of the 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) were hosted at the Abuja residence of controversial Nigerian politician, Senator Dino Melaye.

In a series of photos that flooded his official Instagram page, Melaye was spotted striking individual and group poses with evicted contestants of the Pepper Dem season.

Among those spotted in the pictures include, Nelson, Jeff, Kimoprah, Jackye, Enkay and Joe.

