Meet 24-year-old pure water seller who hawks his wares wearing suit (photos)

Photos of a 24-year-old pure water seller identified as Michael Iloduba Chukwuebuka have been making rounds on the internet and most people are relating it to the phrase; 'there's dignity in labour.'

In this social media age, where most kids will not be caught dead doing anything that doesn't pass off as a luxury lifestyle, people like Chukwuebuka can be tagged as role models. If for nothing, for staring difficulty and hardship in the face and daring to survive against all odds.

It is no news that unemployment has become widespread in Nigeria and many youths have to find various means just to survive. For Chukwuebuka, rather than turn to gaining money illegally, he has chosen to hawk sachet and bottled water, however, doing it professionally.

The 24-year-old who takes pride in his 'hustle' dresses in suit everyday to hawk water in traffic and in the market. His tenacity and dedication to surviving at all cost has made many social media users take note of him.

See his photos below:

