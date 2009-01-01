Home | News | General | Breaking: Esther and Sir Dee evicted from the BBNaija house

Big Brother housemates Esther and Sir Dee have been evicted from the show, making them the 13th and 14th person to leave the house since the show began on June 30.

A lot of drama has been happening in the house with viewers picking their favourite housemates by reflecting it in their votes. Recently, Sir Dee and Esther got evicted from the BBNaija house. Esther who was head of house for a short while had her privileges halted when Khafi took over after winning a game.

Judging from recent Twitter polls, Esther seem to be the least liked housemate and some social media users have been anticipating her exit from the house especially because of her relationship with Frodd. However, Sir Dee's eviction came a little as a shock to viewers who are now realising that Cindy got more votes than him.

As for the first evicted housemate of the evening, some had opined that Esther is manipulative and only using Frodd because she is aware of how he feels about her. However, since the game host, Ebuka, announced the eviction of Esther, Frood could be seen taking it the hard way.

This week Tacha, Sir See, Frodd, Venita, Cindy and Esther were up for eviction and Esther and Sir Dee were the housemates with least amount of votes.

Although the Esther took it in good fate, her lover, Frodd was captured shedding tears and weeping over her departure.

As an element of surprise, Jidenna, showed up in the house and just as he walked in with Ebuka, the housemates were asked to freeze.

Meanwhile, evicted housemates of the 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) were hosted at the Abuja residence of controversial Nigerian politician, Senator Dino Melaye.

In a series of photos that flooded his official Instagram page, Melaye was spotted striking individual and group poses with evicted contestants of the Pepper Dem season.

Among those spotted in the pictures include, Nelson, Jeff, Kimoprah, Jackye, Enkay and Joe.

