BREAKING: Police confirm killing of residents in Taraba by militia group

The police command in Taraba have confirmed that a lot of persons were killed on Sunday, September 1, as a suspected armed militia group attacked the Jukun community in Takum town of the state.

According to the police spokesman in the state, DSP David Misal, who confirmed the development, the group unleashed an attack on the community that claimed the lives of many person, Daily Trust reports.

Moreover, an eyewitness, Yakubu John, who informed journalists that about 12 persons were killed in the attack, said that the militia invaded the community with high-profile weapons.

Members of the militia group were said to have found their way into Jukun community from Benue state.

However, Misal revealed that the attackers were subdued and made to flee by a joint team of soldiers and policemen, adding that the town is now under the control of security agents.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following the gruesome killing of Rev Fr David Tanko at Kpankufu village on Wukari road in Taraba, President Muhammadu Buhari had called on the government and people of Benue and Taraba states to exercise restraint.

The disclosure was made on Friday, August 30, by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

According to the statement, the president also directed the Taraba and Benue state governors, traditional rulers, specifically the Tor Tiv and the Aku Uka of Wukari, religious and community leaders in the two states to meet urgently to bring an end to persistent violent clashes between Jukun and Tiv people.

