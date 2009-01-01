Home | News | General | FG commends Delta govt on Asaba Airport facilities

The federal government has commended the Delta state government for the quality of facilities at the Asaba International Airport, saying the facilities are of international standards.

Minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika stated this on Sunday, September 1 in Asaba shortly after he inspected facilities at the airport.

He noted that the state government has done well in developing the airport to meet international standards especially in the area of upgrade of the runway and other ancilalliary works.

He particularly commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for sticking to standards and for ensuring transparency in the concessoning process of the Asaba airport.

His words: ‘‘Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is always a very serious minded person, very focused, principled and always committed to doing the right thing, I have been informed how he ensured transparency in the concessioning of the Asaba airport.

‘‘The Asaba airport is strategically located, it is right there at the centre of very many good locations in the country, it is good for business, good for civil aviation, and we are delighted that the Delta state government has taken aviation as one of the catalyst for growth and development and for identifying and also understanding the importance aviation could add to the economy of the region.

‘‘I am here because we believe that the best way to manage our airports is to concession them to private hands to make them better managed and better operated and to get value for our money.

‘‘The Delta state government took up the challenge and they attended to so many conferences with us, they dialogued with us at the ministry and they decided on their own to concession the Asaba airport and here we are after three tedious years, and being fully guided by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission ICRC to put this to reality.

"The Asaba Airport is on its way to being fully concessioned, they have feeder airlines that will operate as well as a principal airline coming in to Asaba and feeding other stations, they have a hotel, business park, cargo and they have everything here an international airport needs to operate and all of these are from the private sector and if it works, this is a classical example of partnership with the private sector to develop our infrastructure for the common good of our people.’’

The minister said from what he saw on ground and also the planned expansion of the terminal building, the Asaba airport is an international airport.

He was conducted round by the Delta state commissioner for information. Mr. Charles Aniagwu and senior policy adviser to the governor, Prof. Sylvester Monye.

On the minister's entourage were was acting permanent secretary; ministry of aviation, Engr. Hassan Musa; managing director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu; and technical assistant to the minister, Engr. Ben Tukur.

Governor Okowa recently announced automatic employment to 14 Deltans, who he said, had distinguished themselves in their service to the people.

The governor made the announcement on Tuesday, August 27, at an inter-denominational thanksgiving service at the Government House, Asaba, to mark 28 years of Delta state's creation.

