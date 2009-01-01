Home | News | General | Six year old girl dies after allegedly being shot by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in Enugu State
Six year old girl dies after allegedly being shot by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in Enugu State
- 16 hours 53 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A little girl has died after she was allegedly shot by suspected Fulani Herdsmen
Uchechukwu Onyibor, 6, was allegedly attacked alongside her mother. According to reports shared by a Facebook user claiming to know the family, she was shot on Sunday evening, October 27, along Eke village in Udi, Enugu State.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she was receiving treatment. Unfortunately, she later passed on and has now been buried.
Frankdavid Onovo shared the news on Facebook, writing: "Good afternoon beautiful people, it's so unfortunate that we have lost our beautiful angel(6yrs)that was shot on sunday evening along Eke village in udi LGA of ENUGU STATE by heartless fulani herdsmen....God please comfort her parents and siblings(The onyibor Family)our prayers are with you all...May uchechukwu's soul rest in the Bossom of the lord.....Amen."
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 110