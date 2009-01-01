Home | News | General | Six year old girl dies after allegedly being shot by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in Enugu State
Six year old girl dies after allegedly being shot by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in Enugu State



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  16 hours 53 minutes ago
Girl, 6, dies after allegedly being shot by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in Enugu State (Graphic photos)
A little girl has died after she was allegedly shot by suspected Fulani Herdsmen 

Uchechukwu Onyibor, 6, was allegedly attacked alongside her mother. According to reports shared by a Facebook user claiming to know the family, she was shot on Sunday evening, October 27, along Eke village in Udi, Enugu State.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she was receiving treatment. Unfortunately, she later passed on and has now been buried.
Frankdavid Onovo shared the news on Facebook, writing: "Good  afternoon beautiful  people, it's  so unfortunate that we have lost our beautiful angel(6yrs)that was shot on sunday evening along Eke village in udi LGA of ENUGU STATE by heartless fulani herdsmen....God please comfort her parents  and siblings(The onyibor Family)our prayers are with you all...May uchechukwu's soul rest in the Bossom of the lord.....Amen."

