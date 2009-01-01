Mothers of Yahoo boys now forming association – Magu

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, lamented on Thursday that mothers of cyber fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys, are now organising themselves into an association.

Magu, who addressed journalists at the Lagos office of the commission in Ikoyi said such parents always justify their children’s activities with the arguments that they were supporting their families in the place of irresponsible, runaway or dead fathers.



Magu said the EFCC’s interest was not just to arrest the Yahoo boys but also to see to their rehabilitation.

