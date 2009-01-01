Home | News | General | Man narrates how his landlord's 15-year-old daughter got pregnant for her 35-year-old cousin
Man narrates how his landlord's 15-year-old daughter got pregnant for her 35-year-old cousin



Twitter user narrates how his landlord
A Twitter user took to the platform to narrate how his landlord's 15-year-old cousin got pregnant for her 35-year-old cousin.

According to @GospelJosiah, the incestous affair between his landlord's daughter and her 35-year-old cousin who was deported from the United States, began after her father allowed her and her siblings visit him during holidays and weekends just to give him a sense of family and encourage him to get married and have children too.

Read the tweets below;
