Ask Wizkid about my virginity- Teni declares
Ask Wizkid about my virginity- Teni declares



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 17 hours 44 minutes ago
Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Teni the entertainer has directed a fan to Wizkid after the particular fan sought to know about her virginity.

The chubby singer, in a brief chat on Twitter, told the nosy fan who wanted to know about her virginity status to ask Wizzy.

“Teni are you still a virgin?” the fan asked.

Teni are you still a virgin?
— oseni opeyemi (@iam__opeyemi) October 31, 2019
She replied: “Ask @wizkidayo

Corroborating Teni’s claim, Wizkid wrote: “Anywhere starboy enter! No dey close again”.

In a recent interview, Teni opened up on why she mentioned Dangote and Otedola in her songs.

According to her: “I grew up being exposed to a lot of culture and one essential part of that is praise-singing people. I decided to incorporate that practice into my songs so that people could relate more with them,” she said.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

