Ask Wizkid about my virginity- Teni declares
Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Teni the entertainer has directed a fan to Wizkid after the particular fan sought to know about her virginity.
The chubby singer, in a brief chat on Twitter, told the nosy fan who wanted to know about her virginity status to ask Wizzy.
“Teni are you still a virgin?” the fan asked.
She replied: “Ask @wizkidayoTeni are you still a virgin?— oseni opeyemi (@iam__opeyemi) October 31, 2019
Corroborating Teni’s claim, Wizkid wrote: “Anywhere starboy enter! No dey close again”.
In a recent interview, Teni opened up on why she mentioned Dangote and Otedola in her songs.
According to her: “I grew up being exposed to a lot of culture and one essential part of that is praise-singing people. I decided to incorporate that practice into my songs so that people could relate more with them,” she said.
