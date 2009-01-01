"Church of Satan" educates a Nigerian desperate to get rich by joining the Illuminati





A Twitter user, deperate to get rich, asked "Church of Satan" on Twitter how he can join the illuminati and he was schooled.





@Alongeh2 tweted: "@ChurchofSatan How do I join the Illuminati?? I wanna get rich!"

However, the @ChurchofSatan Twitter account advised him to get rich by applying himself.

@ChurchofSatan replied: "Illuminati basically means “enlightened” so read a book, educate yourself and poof! You are now enlightened. As a bonus, educating yourself is also a good step towards getting a job which can lead to getting rich. Good luck!"









