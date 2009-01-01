Home | News | General | How we will transmit Kogi, Bayelsa elections results - INEC

- The electoral commission has said that all results from the Kogi and Bayelsa elections in November will be transmitted manually

- The commission said the Electoral Act allows it the discretion to decided which procedure to adopt during elections

- According to the commission, the Act prescribed the mode of transmission of election results which is manual

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has said that results from the November gubernatorial elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states would be transmitted manually.

Yakubu while speaking at the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room Dialogue Session with Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) of the states in Abuja on Thursday, October 31, said INEC would adhere strictly to rules and regulations of the Electoral Act (2010) as amended.

Represented by Festus Okoye, the national commissioner for information in INEC, Yakubu said the Act allows the commission the discretion to decided which procedure to adopt during elections.

He also said that sections 63,64,65,66,67 and 73 of the electoral act prescribed the mode of transmission of election results which is manual.

“So, we are going to conform to the provisions of the electoral act as amended and also conform to provisions about regulations and guidelines in relations to the transmission of the election results in the spirit of the law," Yakubu said.

Stating that smart card readers would be used during the elections, INEC said there would be processes of verification and accreditation of voters at the polls.

Warning that any staff, including ad-hoc staff, found acting contrary to the guidelines of the elections rules and regulations would be made to face justice, Yakubu said relevant security agencies would be readily available to swing into action.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that INEC had given reasons it cannot disqualify the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, over allegations of double registration.

The commission's chairman said Bello is currently enjoying his immunity provided to him as a serving governor and cannot be prosecuted.

