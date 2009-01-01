Home | News | General | Interior minister Aregbesola reacts to Ikoyi prison report

- The minister of interior has assured that officers of the correctional service indicted by the undercover report in Ikoyi prison will be punished

- Rauf Aregbesola said the culprits would not go scot-free

- The minister also commended the media for its boldness in exposing the rot in the prison system especially at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre in Lagos

Nigeria's minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Thursday, October 31, said that the culprits in the investigative report by a journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, will not go scot-free.

Aregbesola while speaking at a book launch on the deradicalisation of violent extremists in Abuja commended the media for its boldness in exposing the rot in the prison system especially at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre in Lagos.

He also said that the Nigerian Correctional Service has established a panel to investigate the allegations against some of the officers of the service.

Aregbesola said: “We can’t permit the dehumanization of the people in confinement. Let the minders of inmates understand the need to appreciate human dignity."

“We are waiting for the outcome of the investigation into the allegations raised by the media," he added.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the controller general of the NCS, Ja'afaru Ahmed, has said that a panel had been constituted to investigate the allegations against officers of the service in a report by an undercover journalist.

Ahmed said the probe all officer found guilty of any crimes as reported by the journalist would be made to face justice.

