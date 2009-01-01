Home | News | General | IPPIS: ASUU takes major decision over threatened strike action

- The planned strike action by members of ASUU will no longer take place

- The national president of the union said the strike action has been cancelled

- Biodun Ogunyemi said the Senate had promised that lecturers under the union will be paid when other workers in the country are been paid

Following the recent controversy over the enrollment of Nigerian lecturers in the Integrated Payroll Information System (IPPIS), the Academic Staff Union of Universities has shelved their planned strike action.

Daily Trust reports that ASUU leadership made the disclosure on Thursday, October 31.

The national president of the union, Biodun Ogunyemi, said ASUU took the decision after a plea by lawmakers of the Nigerian Senate over the planned action.

Ogunyemi said the leadership of the union is currently engaging with lawmakers on best ways to address the matter.

He also said that the Senate had promised that all lecturers would be paid whenever other workers are being paid by the federal government.

“The Senate has intervened into the matter and we’re engaging the Senate. The Senate has appealed to us for now. When they pay other workers, they pay them also," Ogunyemi said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government had directed that all workers not captured in the IPPIS should not be paid salaries or entitlements.

The FG's directive was met with strong resistance by members of ASUU.

The Ibadan chapter of the union in a threat to the federal government on Sunday, October 27, said there would be a no pay, no work strike action should the government carry out its plan.

