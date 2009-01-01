Home | News | General | APC suspends lawmaker-elect for absenteeism in Edo

- Edo chapter of APC has suspended one of the members of the state House of Assembly, Vincent Uwadiae

- Uwadiae is one of the 14 lawmakers-elect who distance themselves from the House since the inauguration of the Assembly

- The party accused Uwadiae of absenteeism

There was a mild drama in Edo state on Thursday, October 31, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Okada East local government area of the state suspended Vincent Uwadiae from the party for his continued absence from sittings at the House of Assembly.

The Nation reports that Uwadiae was elected to represent Ovia Northeast constituency II in the Assembly and he is among the 14 lawmakers-elect that refused to present themselves for inauguration.

Legit.ng gathered that he has since joined others to remain in Abuja, the nation's capital.

The suspension of Uwadiae was contained in a letter addressed to state chairman of the party, Anselm Ojezua and signed by chairman of APC in Ovia Northeast, Chief Etinosa Ighodaro and other party executives.

It was learnt that Uwadiae was accused in the letter of making the people lose adequate representation during plenary session at the Assembly.

The letter read: “We reject the continued absence of Mr. Vincent Uwadiae from the Edo state House of Assembly. The refusal of Vincent Uwadiae to attend the meeting of October 15, to appeal to him and direct him to resume sitting is an expression of intolerance that are contrary to the values that define Ovia people.

“We call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence the process of recall of Mr. Uwadiae as elected members representing Ovia Northeast.

It would be recalled that last week, the embattled lawmaker was arraigned in absentia on six count charges bothering on forgery and impersonation.

Justice Oviagele who adjourned the case to November 1, asked the Inspector General of Police to produce Uwadiae in court.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that about 14 elected members of the Edo House of Assembly who were yet to be sworn in sent an appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari for intervention and to call the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, to order.

