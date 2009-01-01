Home | News | General | EFCC boss gives update on embattled Mompha, says suspect allegedly laundered N14bn

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has revealed how Ismaila Mustapha, better known as Mompha, allegedly laundered N14 billion through a firm.

Magu, said this on Thursday, October 31, revealing further that Mompha operates 51 bank accounts in Nigeria.

Using these accounts, Magu, who spoke at an interactive session in Lagos, said the suspect acquired properties in Dubai.

"The recent arrests of a social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, and his Lebanese collaborator, Hamza Koudeih, for their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and money laundering remain a landmark achievement of the EFCC," he said.

Magu called Mompha and the other suspects high-value targets adding that their arrests have strengthened the anti-corruption war of the EFCC.

“I am sure you will be greatly shocked to know that five wristwatches valued at over N60 million were recovered from the suspected internet fraudster, Mompha, at the point of arrest," he said adding that they would soon be charged to court.

Legit.ng earlier reported how social media was recently thrown into frenzy after news broke that flamboyant Instagram big boy, Mompha, had been nabbed.

