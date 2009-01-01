Home | News | General | Breaking: Again, APC suffers huge loss as appeal court sacks senator, Reps member, orders return of PDP candidates

- An appeal court sitting in Sokoto has sacked a senator and a member of the House of Representatives

- The court ruled that the two seats should now be occupied by the candidates of the PDP in the election

- This makes it the third loss for the APC in Sokoto in less than 24 hours

Senator Abubakar Tambuwal, a legislator representing Sokoto South at the National Assembly and on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was on Wednesday, October 30, sacked by an appeal court sitting in the state.

The member of the House of Representatives for Bodinga/Dange Shuni/Tureta federal constituency on the platform of the APC, Hon Aliyu Shehu, also faced same loss at the appeal court.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the appeal court ruled that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the senatorial seat, Ibrahim Danbaba, and that of the party for the House of Representatives, Balarabe Kakale, be returned as winners of the election.

It was learnt that an election tribunal had earlier ruled in favour of the APC senator and House of Representatives member in a petition brought against them by the candidates of the PDP.

The candidates of the PDP later appealed the ruling which judgement was delivered on Wednesday, October 30.

Legit.ng reports that the ruling against the victories of the two APC lawmakers came less than 24 hours after a similar judgement caused the party's loss of a seat for Sokoto North/Sokoto South Federal constituency occupied by Alhaji Bala Hassan.

