Home | News | General | Governor Tambuwal sends message to Buhari over victory against Atiku at the Supreme Court, advises president

- Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state congratulates Muhammadu Buhari over his victory at the Supreme Court

- Tambuwal wants Buhari to adopt an inclusive government since his victory has been confirmed

- The governor consoles members and supporters of the PDP over the party's loss

The governor of Sokoto state and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Tambuwal, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to run an inclusive government following his victory at the Supreme Court.

Tambuwal, who congratulated Buhari over his victory against Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Supreme Court, said in a statement on Thursday, October 31, that the president needed to rally Nigerians to support his government in tackling the country's challenges.

The statement signed on Tambuwal's behalf by Malam Muhammad Bello, his spokesperson, urged the president to be magnanimous in his victory.

“This is a time for circumspection and rallying of Nigerians for the arduous task of tackling our huge developmental challenges.

“This is also a time to run an inclusive government and strive to forge a true Nigerian nation and spirit,” he said.

The governor, who noted that the Supreme Court's verdict brought to an end the legal battle between Atiku and Buhari, commended the presidential candidate of the PDP for his doggedness, tenacity and strong belief in the judicial process.

“His stance has contributed in no small measure in advancing our democracy. He is without doubt an icon of democracy. His place in Nigeria’s democratic journey is assured.

“Therefore, I urge our party members not to be dismayed, the legal way has a terminal stage. The verdict of the Supreme Court is final, in politics you win some and lose some," Tambuwal said.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to Tambuwal, Atiku's resort to the court is an indication that he does not support self-help or violence.

"After all power comes from God and He alone gives it to whom He wishes at His own time and on His own terms," Tambuwal said.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

‘Nigerians have comprehensively rejected PDP’ | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...