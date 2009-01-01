Home | News | General | How ex-Chief of Air Staff diverted N1bn meant for hospital, school to build personal house - Witness

- A witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) tells a court how a former security chief allegedly diverted funds for personal use

- Hammadama Bello alleges that Umar Dikko, a former Chief of Air Staff (CoAS), spent N1.2 billion to build his personal house

- The witness said the money was for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF)

A witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Hammadama Bello, has claimed that Umar Dikko, a former Chief of Air Staff (CoAS), diverted N1.2 billion and used the sum to build a private house.

Premium Times reports that the witness is the ninth so far called to testify in the trial of Dikko and he told the court that the alleged diverted sum belongs to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The report quoted a statement by the EFCC as saying while being cross-examined by Onyeachi Ikpeazu, counsel to the EFCC, Bello explained that the money was meant for some operations.

“In addition to the project listed above, the defendant Air Marshal Umar Dikko, helped himself by carrying out some project for himself, like his house in Maitama, which amounts to almost a billion naira,” the witness said.

He explained that the allegations against Dikko were investigated adding that all the directives for the disbursement of funds came from Dikko to the director of finance and accounts.

“Although the defendant (Dikko) claimed he bought the property for N35 million, investigations revealed that the property was originally a guest house of the Nigerian Air Force, which was sold to one AVM Lex," the witness said.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Bello noted that Dikko was not a businessman and for him to have afforded the property linked to him, he should have 250 years as CoAS which is not possible.

“Investigations revealed that during Mr Dikko’s tenure as Chief of Air Staff, he received N558.2 million on a monthly basis, which he converted into dollars,” Bello stated.

Legit.ng earlier reported how the social media was recently thrown into frenzy after news broke that flamboyant Instagram big boy Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Bobi Wine: Ugandan activist speaks on Sowore’s incarceration | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...