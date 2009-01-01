Home | News | General | Tyson Fury gets stunning win over strong opponent in WWE debut

- Tyson Fury has defeated Braun Strowman on his WWE debut in Saudi Arabia

- The 31-year-old knocked-out Strowman for a count-out victory at Crown Jewel

- Fury is still undefeated after making his wrestling debut

Tyson Fury on Thursday evening, October 31, continued his unbeaten dominance in sports as the Briton defeated Braun Strowman on his WWE debut fight.

Recently, the 31-year-old Tyson Fury swapped the boxing ring for wrestling and he has now started his career on a remarkable note.

Fury arrived in the ring dressed in a traditional Arabic dress which was to the delight of the Saudi crowd in Riyadh.

When the fight began, Tyson Fury displayed so much skills in which the fans at the stands were wondering if he had been practicing wrestling for long.

At one point, Fury even proved his athletic prowess by countering Strowman's shoulder tackle with an assisted dropkick.

He also took several bumps from Strowman, but Fury eventually won the fight in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how British boxer Tyson Fury maintains his unbeaten status following his impressive victory over challenger Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas.

The 30-year-old former WBA and WBO champion sealed his 28th victory of his career with a knockout in the second round of the fight.

