Home | News | General | Kim Kardashian supportive of the newly spiritually awakened Kanye West

- Kanye West has changed a lot after experiencing a spiritual revelation and turning his life over to Christ in the past year

- West has begun preaching, released a gospel album and even expressed disapproval of some of his wife, Kim Kardashian's, revealing outfits

- Despite all this, word on the street is Kim Kardashian still fully supports her husband and their marriage is as strong as its ever been

Forty-two-old West recently released his ninth album, 'Jesus Is King,' and has revealed his disapproval of some of the lifestyle choices the people around him make.

Firstly, he asked his colleagues to abstain from premarital copulation while making the gospel album. His nearest and dearest was also not exempt from criticism.

West said he does not like it when Kim allows their six-year-old daughter, North, to wear make-up. He also said he thinks Kim dresses too provocatively.

Woman with deformed hand 'healed' by multiple pastors finally speaks up, shares her side of the story

PAY ATTENTION: Personal letter from the Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng (former NAIJ.com)

Fans have wondered if Kim is upset at West for throwing her under the bus.

A source tells People magazine that thirty-nine-year-old Kim has actually been fully supportive of West.

The source said, "Kim and Kanye are in such a great place right now.”

“Kim doesn’t want to change Kanye. She loves him and supports him.”

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

The source did, however, allude to the fact that Kim may have been blindsided by West's criticisms of her clothes and parenting.

They said, “Of course, there are going to be times when Kanye says something Kim didn’t know he was going to say, but in general they talk about everything and are usually on the same page."

The source added that Kim loves West's latest album best, as it contains no swear words and they can listen to it with their children.

I want to return the money you paid me - Singer Duncan Mighty writes open letter to Senator Okorocha

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Top 5 Nigerian couples proving love does exist in this world | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...