Home | News | General | ‘Operation Positive Identification’ poorly thought out ― CAN

By Luminous Jannamike

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has criticised the planned ‘operation positive identification’ by the army, saying the exercise was not well-thought-out

CAN’s National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Evang. Samuel Kwamkur questioned the involvement of the military in purely civilian matters such as personal identification.

He expressed fears that the exercise could be mishandled since the parameters for the operation are not well defined and known to the public.

He spoke on a chat with Vanguard in Abuja, saying “We wonder what informed that operation. Military exercises have lots of implications because seemingly ‘soft’ military operations tend to up as ‘tough’ on civilians. They may up harassing and intimidating Nigerians. Soldiers can sometimes become overzealous and beat up civilians even over personal issues.

“So, we ask; what parameters will the army use to identify the civilian population? What identity does the military think every Nigerian has obtained? Has the National Identity Card be made available to every Nigerian? Most Nigerians are not even working, so which criteria of identity is the army going to examine? Do they have the power to qualify civilians on just any matter?

“We don’t think the operation is well-thought-out. Even if there is a need for such an exercise, the Police are legally empowered to have it executed. You can’t drag the military into purely civilian matters such as personal identity. Let the federal government equip the police to perform their constitutional roles. We are yet to be convinced as to the importance of the operation.

“How many stakeholders have been educated on the reasons behind the operation? Traditional rulers, religious leaders, those in government at the grassroots ought to be carried along if at all the exercise must be done.”

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...