PHOTOS: EFCC chairman, Magu, displays cars seized from suspected Yahoo Boys

One of the cars recovered from Yahoo Boys by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC)The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, has conducted journalists round seized cars from suspected internal fraudsters known as Yahoo Boys.

Magu showed journalists around the anti-graft Lagos office where the luxury cars were parked.

He also explained that the anti-graft war must continue.

EFCC parades 27 Owerri Yahoo boys

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, paraded 27 suspected internet fraudsters in Owerri, Imo state. The commission also warned that it will not tolerate false and mischievous campaign of calumny against it, as it said was recently created following the Owerri raid.

Operatives of the anti-graft agency acting on credible intelligence had on October 24 stormed the city where the suspects were rounded up in their various residences.

EFCC zonal head, Imam Usman, who briefed newsmen on the activities of internet fraudsters in the zone disclosed that three Lexus E350, two Lexus R300 and a Toyota Avalon cars were recovered from the suspects. Other items recovered from them, include several mobile phones, laptop computers and other incriminating materials.

He said that 31 suspects were brought to the Commission’s zonal office in Enugu where after preliminary findings; three of them found to be innocent had been granted bail, while the remaining 27 were currently providing useful information that would aid the investigation.

He added that they would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded. Usman also said that a campaign of calumny had been launched on the agency by some persons apparently in sympathy with the yahoo boys in Owerri. He alleged that sponsored publications were on to create the impression that the EFCC was raiding Owerri indiscriminately especially tertiary institutions; the agency stated that it had only conducted two raids on the state capital this year; which yielded good results.

“It is also worthy to mention that the allegation of officers of the Commission accepting bribe from those arrested is not only mischievous but also far from the truth as it is on record that all the raids carried out by the zone in this year have culminated into over 67 convictions out of 88 suspects arrested in which 26 of the convicts were suspects arrested from Owerri in the first raid of 29th April 2019”, Imam clarified. Read more here

