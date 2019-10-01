Home | News | General | Forensic audit: NDMG flays inauguration of NDDC’s steering c’ttee

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Niger Delta Monitoring Group, NDMG, yesterday, commended President Mohammadu Buhari for transmitting to the Senate the list of nominees on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to National Assembly for confirmation.

This was contained in a statement by the Convener of the group, Dr. Charles Olisa.

However, the NDMG flayed the constitution of the Steering Committee for the NDDC by Chief Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to supervise the forensic audit processes.

NDMG further stated that it is obvious that the minister has a hidden agenda as evidenced in his nomination of a medical practitioner, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh to be Acting Executive Director of Projects.

According to the group, the nomination is a gross violation of NDDC’s act which stipulates that Executive Director of Projects must be a practicing engineer.

In the same vein, the acting Managing Director of the steering committee is a member of the yet- to-be inaugurated Dr. Pius Odubu and Chief Bernard Okumagba-led board.

Arising from the above, the monitoring group further stated that it is imperative for the Odubu and Okumagba board to be duly inaugurated to handle the herculean task as the NDDC has been without a constituted board for quite a period. Readmore

