Home | News | General | Forensic audit: NDMG flays inauguration of NDDC’s steering c’ttee
Tinubu urges Atiku to join APC, channel energy, intellect to move nation forward
Buhari, Saudi Crown Prince to Establish Nigeria /Saudi Council

Forensic audit: NDMG flays inauguration of NDDC’s steering c’ttee



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 17 hours 58 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

altBy Elizabeth Uwandu

Niger Delta Monitoring Group, NDMG, yesterday, commended President Mohammadu Buhari for transmitting  to the Senate the list of nominees on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to National Assembly for confirmation.

This was contained in a statement by the Convener of the group, Dr. Charles Olisa.

However, the NDMG flayed the constitution of the Steering Committee for the NDDC by Chief Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs  to supervise the forensic audit processes.

NDMG further stated that it is obvious that the minister  has a hidden agenda as evidenced in his nomination of a medical practitioner, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh to be Acting Executive Director of Projects.

According to the group, the nomination is a gross violation of NDDC’s act which stipulates that Executive Director of Projects must be a practicing engineer.

In the same vein, the acting Managing Director of the steering committee is a member of the yet- to-be inaugurated Dr. Pius Odubu and Chief Bernard Okumagba-led board.

Arising from the above, the monitoring group further stated that it is imperative for the Odubu and Okumagba board to be duly inaugurated to handle the herculean task as the NDDC has been without a constituted board for quite a period. Readmore

Vanguard

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 110