Home | News | General | Lagos, Ogun set up joint development commission

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, and his Ogun state counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Shared values have made both Lagos and Ogun State governments to set up a joint border commission to oversee the management of the overflow of development from Lagos to Ogun.

Barring any last-minute hitches, the two state governors would put pen to paper as arrangements have been concluded to operationalize the joint commission before the year runs out.

This was disclosed on Thursday at the breakfast meeting of Nigeria/South Africa Chamber of Commerce held in Lagos.

Already both Governors Dapo Abiodun and Babajide Sanwo-Olu have been communicating with agencies of Government, Development partners and private sector operators on areas of infrastructural development, climate change and food security.

Both have also taken steps to closely monitor activities in the public schools through the introduction of the Education Delivery Unit.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun who stated this at a breakfast meeting, said the units would enable the government to know what was going on in the schools on a daily basis.

“We have introduced the Education Delivery Unit to closely monitor deliverables in our schools. We want to ensure that what needed to be done is done including keeping the school environment, toilets, and others clean at all times.

“We have seen that Edo State is making progress in primary education, we may adopt their model. We are giving identity numbers to our students and their teachers so to that we can know their whereabouts at any point in time. We have also introduced e-learning by giving instructional tablets to our students to ensure that uniform curriculum is taught in our schools”, he said.

He said the government was currently rehabilitating 236 primary schools and Primary Health Centres across the State, saying that the rehabilitation would continue until all schools in the State attain required standards.

On the Ogun/Lagos Joint Commission, Prince Abiodun said officials of the two States have met and worked out modalities on areas of cooperation which included agriculture, particularly on rice production, waste management and development of Infrastructure at the border towns.

He said the south-west states have floated a security outfit “Amotekun” to tackle insecurity in the region, adding that his administration was working towards providing adequate security, infrastructure, good health and education to the people and investors.

Governor Abiodun who stressed the need for a seaport in the State described the Olokola Deep seaport project as “missed opportunity”, noted that dry ports needed to take advantage of the new railway line that crisscrosses the two States to bring development to the corridors.

The Governor while calling for support of the Federal government to tackle flooding, said the process of looking for creative funding options to fund its numerous projects, has started with the process of flouting a Bond.

Also speaking, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the defunct Lagos/Ogun mega-city project conceive in 2005, would not take off due to lack of political will but would be revived through the Lagos/ Ogun Joint Commission.

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that it was imperative for two States to work on their comparative advantage and cooperate in the area of agriculture, water supply and sharing of information on security issues.

Speaking earlier, the Life Patron of Nigeria/South Africa Chamber of Commerce, Oba Otudeko, called on both State Governors to complete all uncompleted projects left behind by their predecessors and involve the private sector to bring about rapid development in their states.

Vanguard News

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...