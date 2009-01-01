Top details about LG K30: Price, specs, review and all other details
LG K30 is a smartphone that is both affordable and functional. It is a mobile phone that is suitable for people who want a simple device that has basic features. It is designed for the budget-friendly segment of the mobile phone market. It comes with a decent battery and a relatively large display. What else does this phone have to offer?
Image: instagram.com, @movilessh
Source: Instagram
The LG K30 smartphone was announced and released in May 2018. It is over a year old in the market. Even so, there are customers who still wish to purchase it for various reasons. This basic phone comes with some useful features for a smooth experience and convenience. Its retail price is about $230(approximately 83,490 Naira).
LG K30 overview
This budget device has several advantages and limitations as well. They include;
The good
- It has a relatively large screen size, so all texts and images are clear.
- It has an expandable storage space of up to 2 TB.
- It is a very affordable device.
- It is functional for the average phone user.
- It has a fingerprint sensor for security.
The bad
- Its power button is oddly placed.
- The camera is unimpressive.
- The overall performance is quite poor.
- It does not have an HD display.
- It does not have image optimisation.
- It comes with an outdated version of Android.
LG K30 specs
Is the LG K30 a good phone? Well, it has the following features and specifications;
- Release date: May 2018
- Colours: New Aurora Black and Blue
- Network technology: GSM/ HSPA/ LTE
- Dimensions: 148.6 x 75 x 8.6 millimetres (5.85 x 2.95 x 0.34 inches)
- Weight: 168.1 grammes (5.93 oz)
- SIM: Nano-SIM
- Screen type: IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Screen size: 5.3 inches
- Resolution: 720 x 1280 pixels
- Operating system: Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 (28 nm)
- CPU: Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53
- GPU: Adreno 308
- RAM: 2 GB
- Internal memory: 32 GB
- External memory: Micro SD card (up to 1 TB)
- Main camera: 13 megapixels with PDAF
- Selfie camera: 5 megapixels
- Audio: Loudspeaker, 3.5 mm jack
- WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 with Wi-Fi Direct and hotspot
- Bluetooth: 4.2 with A2DP and LE
- Radio: No radio
- Sensors: Fingerprint, accelerometer, proximity and compass
- Battery: Li-Ion 2880 mAh (non-removable)
- Charging: 10W charging
- USB: 2.0 Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
Image: instagram.com, @justinhburnell
Source: Instagram
Hardware
Which hardware features are in this smartphone?
Design
A thorough LG K30 review shows that the device has a rather bland design. It is average and not particularly eye-catching. The back of the device is made of plastic, and it houses the rear camera, flash LED and fingerprint sensor. The slight two-tone finish is noticeable. Compared to other smartphones in the same range, the overall design is outdated. It comes in New Aurora Black and Blue colours.
The sides of the device are also made of plastic. Around the screen, there is a thick bezel that makes the smartphone to appear larger and bulkier. The dimensions of this device are 148.6 x 75 x 8.6 millimetres (5.85 x 2.95 x 0.34 inches). It is possible to use the phone with one hand. With its weight of 168.1 grammes (5.93 oz), it is a bit tiring to hold after an extended period of holding it. The power and volume buttons are on the left side, and some people find this odd.
Display
The mobile phone comes with a screen size of 5.3 inches. It has a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels which is unimpressive in the present day and age. Most people prefer high definition screens. It also comes with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. This is not the best type of screen in the market, but it is functional.
Processor, storage, and performance
This device comes with a basic Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 (28 nm) chipset that is paired with a Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 CPU. For a basic device, not much is expected. This processor is functional and reliable under normal use. However, it cannot run many applications simultaneously, and neither can it run bulky applications without becoming sluggish.
It also comes with 2 GB of RAM. For the average phone user who does not need many applications and features, this is relatively okay. Its internal memory is 32 GB. This storage space can be expanded using a micro SD card of up to 2 TB. The overall performance of this device is average. It is suitable for people who do not use their devices for bulky applications or those who do not use their smartphones for gaming.
LG K30 battery size
This smartphone comes with a Li-Ion 2880 mAh battery, which is non-removable. This size is relatively okay. Under constant use, it gives up to 6 hours of running time. It lasts longer when it is idle. The device uses a type-C 1.0 reversible connector for charging. It also features a 10W charging system.
Speaker and call quality
The quality of audio from the speaker and during calls is clear. It comes with a 3.5 mm audio jack that allows the user to easily connect their wired earphones to listen to music or watch a video.
Image: instagram.com, @movilessh
Source: Instagram
Software
What software features can we expect from this device?
OS & features
LG K30 Android version is 7.1 (Nougat). This version is outdated. One of the impressive elements in this device is that it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Many other smartphones in its range lack this feature. With it, the user can secure their mobile phone and unlock it using one touch. Other sensors in this smartphone are accelerometer, proximity and compass.
LG K30 camera specs
The primary camera in this device is 13 megapixels. For an entry-level device, it is also not very impressive. It takes pictures that are relatively okay in good lighting. In dim or low lit areas, it is unable to capture good shots. The user can also record videos using this camera. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It takes soft pictures regardless of the lighting.
Reviews
These are some of the comments, thoughts and feelings about the device from Twitter;
LG K30 accessories
What do you get inside the box when you purchase this device?
- The phone itself
- A USB 2.0 cable
- A charger
- A user manual
Verdict
This device is functional for the average phone user who is not on their phone constantly. While it offers value for money, it is not a good choice for people who play games, store many files and applications or watch movies on their phones.
LG K30 is an entry-level device that is not expensive and is very functional. There is nothing special about it, except that it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is suitable for people who do not use their phone often, and those who do not store and run large files and applications.
