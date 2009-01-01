Home | News | General | Last year I was a homeless athlete fighting to represent Nigeria - BBNaija's Mike

As the stars of the 2019 BBNaija reality show continue to enjoy their new found fame, some are going down memory lane as they adjust into their spotlight-filled lifestyle. One of whom is BBNaija finalist, Mike Edwards.

He recently took to social media to give his fans an insight into his life before and after BBNaija and how he is adjusting to the new found fame. In the lengthy post, he revealed that before he got into the BBNaija house, he was just a homeless athlete struggling to represent Nigeria.

He wrote: "Since I’ve left Big Brother House I haven’t really explained what’s been going on and when my fans will get to see me next, so here’s a little update on the situation & my life overall. I’ve been out of Big Brother’s house 3 weeks now. I’ve stayed in 2 hotels, 1 apartment, and I’l be moving to another location soon."

"I’m loving every minute of being back on home soil and spending quality time exploring Lagos with my beautiful wife, this city is so electric and fulfilling. I came with a goal to make the most of the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m embracing the uncertainty of it all. I’ve had to figure out how to maneuver in Lagos traffic. I learned that I can’t just walk into a local grocery store or bank because I cause too much attention, plus I hardly ever turn down a selfie with my people ✌"

"I’ve had some incredible opportunities present themselves already, and it’s exciting thinking about the plans. Taking a leap of faith into the unknown is daunting, but it’s honestly one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

I’m going to keep doing these flash life updates of how I'm transitioning back to Nigeria. Im also working with my management @theofficialeme_ and road team on something big for my official meet and greet tour which I’ll be announcing ASAP you know me, I’m all about details so I can deliver the best ☺️

Once again thank you all for being so supportive and understanding with all of this. P.S It’s crazy to think last year I was a homeless Athlete fighting to represent Nigeria, and now I’m a household name. Gods Plan #ManLikeMike"

Still on BBNaija stars, it appears there's drama brewing on social media and 2019 BBNaija reality star, Cindy Okafor, is right in the middle of it all. The reality star has been called out by an Instagram vendor for not giving credit for a free dress she got.

Cindy had earlier taken to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself in an embellished fringe dress. Shortly after, Instagram vendor, @benunique_b took to her page to post the same photo, requesting that the reality star take it down since she didn't give credit for the dress based on their agreement.

