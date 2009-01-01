Home | News | General | Emilano Sala's sister sends touching message to football world on late striker's 29th posthumous birthday

Emiliano Sala's sister has sent a heart-wrenching message to the world on late striker's posthumous 29th birthday

- Sala died tragically when a plane conveying him from England to France crashed into the sea

- The late striker was on the verge of successfully switching side to Cardiff City when the tragedy struck football fraternity

Emiliano Sala's devastated sister Romina has sent an overwhelmingly touching message to the football world on the late football star's posthumous 29th birthday.

The late Argentine star would have turned 29 on Thursday, October 30, had his career not tragically truncated in a disastrous circumstance that plunged football fraternity into mourning.

Sala died in January while coming to France en route England in the private plane that crashed into the English Channel.

The forward was on the verge of completing his club-record move from French league side Nantes to Premier League giants Cardiff City when the plane crashed into the seas, springing a thorough search by sea divers.

The forward's remains were later found and he was given a memorable burial in his hometown in Argentina.

On his 29th posthumous birthday, Romina Sala covered Sala's sweet-bitter memories in a an heartwarming message that plunged football lovers to tears, Mirror UK reports.

"There are no words that can describe the pain. Happy birthday brother! Where ever you are, give us the strength to go on,'' Romina posted.

"I wish everything were different… I promise you we will not stop until the end. Kisses to heaven."

In a similar turn, Argentine club San Martin de Progreso where Sala started his youth football career has also renamed their stadium in memory of the late striker on his birthday.

The development was confirmed the club's president Daniel Ribero, who said stadium's name was changed "after the body surfaced and the wake that was held in the club."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FIFA have directed Cardiff to pay Nantes only £5.3m for late Argentine forward striker Emiliano Sala.

The former Premier League campaigners agreed a £15m fee for the forward in January, who went missing two days later while returning from France.

