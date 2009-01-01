Home | News | General | Donald Trump’s 1st daughter Ivanka sends an emotional quote to embattled father

- Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the president of the United States and his advisor on job creation, has reacted to his father impeachment trial

- Trump's daughter quoted a letter written by Thomans Jefferson, the third president of US, where the latter complained about a fractious White House

- Ivanka singed off the quote with a statement that said some things just never change no matter how it is

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the sitting president of the United States, Donald Trump, has reacted to the impeachment struggle his father is going through.

In a tweet on Thursday, October 31, Ivanka likened her father’s impeachment trial to that of Thomas Jefferson, latching on the what he said about a vicious and fractious White House.

Donald Trump’s 1st daughter, Ivanka Trump, in her tweet to her father laments how some things just never change.

It should be noted that on Febrarury 5, 1801, Jefferson wrote a letter to his eldest daughter when he complained about being “surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.”

It was that same part of the letter that Ivanka quoted and added “some things never change, dad!”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an impeachment process by the members of US House of Representatives against President Donald Trump divided the lawmakers on Thursday, October 31.

It was gathered that the House democrats rallied behind a measure setting out rules for the public phase of their impeachment inquiry into President Trump endorsing the process.

A bitterly divided House of Representatives voted to endorse the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The vote was 232-196 to approve a resolution that set out rules for an impeachment process for which there are few precedents which promises to consume the country a little more than a year before the 2020 elections.

