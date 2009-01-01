Home | News | General | Anambra government reportedly takes strong action over continued tanker accidents

- The Anambra state government stops movement of petroleum tankers during the day

- The government says vehicles carrying fuel should now move at night

- The directive is coming with a fresh crash by a petroleum tanker along the popular Upper Iweka road

After multiple incidents leading to the death of residents in Anambra, the state government has announced the restriction of movement of vehicles laden with petroleum products.

The announcement was confirmed by Ifeanyi Aniago, senior special assistant on youth development and digital entrepreneurship to Governor Willie Obiano.

According to the announcement by the government, vehicles conveying petroleum products would now be stopped from plying roads in the state during day time.

Such vehicles are only mandated to make use of the roads between 8pm and 5am.

The new directive, according to the information, takes effect from November 2.

The directive happened just as another petroleum tanker spilled its content on a major road at Upper Iweka.

According to a witness, the tanker fell into a ditch along the Onitsha and Enugu expressway.

The situation was saved by police teams and men of the fire service department which cordoned off the area.

Legit.ng earlier reported how residents scampered for safety in the morning of Friday, October 18, as another fuel tanker reportedly exploded along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway by Bessoy filling station in Anambra state.

The incident, which occurred around Omaba Phase 2, got eight houses and 22 cars burnt.

