Updated info about the amazing HTC Exodus 1s: Release date, specs, price

Recently, HTC announced that it would be releasing the HTC Exodus 1s, whose predecessor is HTC Exodus 1. The device will be a cheaper version of Exodus 1, and it is designed to entice persons who are reluctant about buying cryptocurrencies from high-end flagships. This entry-level device has a powerful processor and the ability to run a full bitcoin node.

Image: twitter.com, @XavierBiseul

Source: Twitter

In October 2018, the HTC Exodus 1 smartphone was released. One year later, the manufacturer announced that it would be releasing the HTC Exodus 1s, which is a smaller and more affordable variant of the Exodus 1. It was launched in Saudi Arabia, Europe, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates.

HTC Exodus 1s release date in America and other countries is yet to be officially confirmed. The date is expected to be in December 2019. Its retail price is estimated at €219 (approximately $244/ 88,206 Naira). Are its features the same as the HTC Exodus 1 features?

HTC Exodus 1s overview

What will this device’s strengths and limitations be?

The good

The display size is large, so the users can watch videos or play games without any strain.

The device has a powerful and reliable processor, so it is unlikely to stutter under normal use.

The smartphone has a high-grade selfie camera.

The bad

The device neither supports fast-charging or wireless charging.

It is not water-resistant.

It does not support micro SD cards for external memory

Features and specifications

The HTC Exodus 1s specs and features will include the following;

Launch: October 2019 (Taiwan, Europe, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates)

October 2019 (Taiwan, Europe, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates) Expected release date: December 2019 (for other countries)

December 2019 (for other countries) Colours: Black

Black Network technology: GSM/ HSPA/ LTE

GSM/ HSPA/ LTE SIM: Dual Nano-SIM

Dual Nano-SIM Screen size: 5.7 inches

5.7 inches Screen type: IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen Operating system: Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Chipset: Qualcomm SDM435 Snapdragon 435 (28 nm)

Qualcomm SDM435 Snapdragon 435 (28 nm) CPU: Octa-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53

Octa-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Internal memory: 64 GB

64 GB External memory: Does not support SD card

Does not support SD card Primary camera: 13 megapixels with PDAF

13 megapixels with PDAF Front/ selfie camera: 13 megapixels

13 megapixels Audio: Loudspeaker, 3.5 mm jack, active noise cancellation

Loudspeaker, 3.5 mm jack, active noise cancellation Radio: No radio

No radio Bluetooth: 5.0 with A2DP

5.0 with A2DP USB: micro-USB 2.0

micro-USB 2.0 Sensors: Fingerprint, compass, accelerometer and proximity

Fingerprint, compass, accelerometer and proximity Other key features: Zion crypto wallet, social key recovery, secure enclave and Bitcoin full node support

Zion crypto wallet, social key recovery, secure enclave and Bitcoin full node support Battery: Li-Ion 3075 mAh (non-removable)

Image: twitter.com, @socius101

Source: Twitter

Hardware

Few phone experts have conducted a thorough review because the device is yet to be availed in other parts of the world. The manufacturer is yet to release most details as well. It was recently launched in Saudi Arabia, Europe, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. Other parts of the world will have it later on in the year. Nonetheless, what are its hardware features, and do they compare with the HTC Exodus 1 review?

Design

The design of this phone is modern. Its exact dimensions and weight are yet to be confirmed. The rear side of the device has an unconventional design with a striking pattern. This side houses the 13-megapixel primary camera, flashlight and fingerprint sensor. The fingerprint sensor is located close to the camera at the top-middle.

The front side of the device houses a speaker grille and the selfie camera. The IPS LCD occupies most of the space. Generally, the front side of the phone is uninspiring, but its rear side is captivating. The right side has the power and volume buttons.

Display

The screen size is 5.7 inches. This size is reasonably large for viewing pictures, videos and games. Creating and editing business documents is also easy with this device.

Processor, storage, and performance

This device sports a Qualcomm SDM435 Snapdragon 435 (28 nm) chipset that has a high performance. The device is unlikely to strain when using most of the applications. It can handle relatively bulky 3D games and other applications.

This smartphone has 4 GB of RAM, which is sufficient for the modern-day phone user. It is rare to experience instances of insufficient RAM. The overall speed and comfort of use are excellent. Nonetheless, the user should exercise caution when installing and running applications that are very heavy, such as 3D games.

The internal memory of this smartphone is 64 GB. This is adequate for average phone users. It may, however, be inadequate for those who install very many games or those who shoot videos often. This device does not support micro SD cards.

Battery

This mobile phone runs on a Li-Ion 3075 mAh non-removable battery, which is relatively large. Its capacity is reasonable when compared against many other devices in its range. With this capacity, the user can watch videos or surf the internet comfortably without being overly cautious about battery drain.

Speaker and call quality

The device has a loudspeaker and a 3.5 mm jack for earphones. For enhanced clarity of audio sounds, the smartphone has an active noise cancellation with a dedicated mic feature.

Image: twitter.com, @Computerworld

Source: Twitter

Software

What are the software features?

OS and features

The device is pre-installed with Android 8.1 (Oreo), which is a rather old version of Android. Can the user upgrade to the latest version? The manufacturer is yet to confirm whether or not this will be possible.

Camera

HTC Exodus 1 camera features are relatively comparable to the Exodus 1s smartphone. The latter comes with a single 13-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The primary camera can take high-resolution shots and videos. It is particularly suitable for amateur photographers. The selfie camera is pretty amazing as well.

Reviews

What are people saying about this device?

HTC Exodus 1s price

This device has a price tag of €219 (approximately $244/ 88,206 Naira).

Verdict

There is a lot of excitement about this device because it will have a feature that validates Bitcoin transactions. Other than that, the phone is relatively good because it has some fantastic features.

HTC Exodus 1s was recently launched in Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It is the successor of HTC Exodus 1, and the most distinguishing element is its ability to approve Bitcoin transactions. Besides that, it is a feature-packed and affordable device. It will be released for retail in other parts of the world soon.

[embedded content]

