Home | News | General | FG alerts security agencies over movement of bandits from Zamfara, Katsina to other states

- The federal government informs security agencies that unrepentant bandits are relocating from Zamfara and Katsina to other states

- Amina Shamaki, the permanent secretary in the office of the secretary to the government of the federation says the unrepentant bandits pose a security threat to other areas

- Shamaki notes that the dislodged bandits are now carrying out the kidnappings in north-central and south-west geopolitical zones

The federal government has notified security agencies over the relocation of unrepentant bandits from Zamfara and Katsina states to other neighbouring states.

The agencies were notified by Amina Shamaki, the permanent secretary, special services, office of the secretary to the government of the federation, The Sun reports.

Shamaki raised alarm over the movement of unrepentant bandits, noting that they pose a security threat to other areas.

She stated that the dislodged bandits are now carrying out the kidnappings in the north-central and south-west geopolitical zones.

Insecurity: Gani Adams condemns southwest governors' plan to recruit private security

The permanent secretary urged security agencies to intensify the battle against the bandits and deny them freedom of movement.

She commended the efforts by the Taraba and Benue governors in working closely with the federal government to find a lasting solution to Tiv/Jukun crisis in Taraba state.

Meanwhile, scores of kidnappers have been killed in Taraba after a gun battle with over 200 hunters mobilised by the state government.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Daily Trust reports that the hunters engaged the kidnappers in a serious battle in the forest and killed many of them.

The hunters, which were mobilised from various parts of the state, were said to have entered into the bush in Mallam Ali area in Ardo-kola local government area and dealt a heavy blow to the kidnappers in their den.

Police recover 36 cows from thieves in Zamfara state

According to the report, the hunters went into the bush on Monday, October 28 and displaced the kidnappers who have been terrorizing farming communities in the area and the Jalingo-Mutumbiyu federal highway.

Buhari should put an end to banditry, unrest in Zamfara - Nigerians cry | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...