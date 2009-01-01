Home | News | General | Big win for PDP as Appeal Court delivers new judgement

- The Court of Appeal has confirmed Bamidele Salam as the rightful lawmaker to represent Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo of Osun state in the House of Representatives

- Salam's victory was reaffirmed by the Court of Appeal on Thursday, October 31

- Reacting to the court's judgment, Salam said, he is grateful to God Almighty and Nigerians

The victory of Bamidele Salam, the lawmaker representing Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo of Osun state at the House of Representatives, has been reaffirmed.

Salam's election victory was upheld by the Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Osun state's capital city on Thursday, October 31.

Premium Times reports that the court's decision was declared by Justice Muhammed Danjuma, who upturned the judgement of the election petition tribunal delivered on September 2.

The Appeal Court in its judgement said that the tribunal wrongfully applied the provisions of the Electoral Act in determining overvoting.

Justice Danjuma while reading out the judgement also said that the records which had been presented before the tribunal did not prove the allegations of the petitioner.

Reacting to the appellate court's judgement, Salam said the legal process on the election matter was quite challenging.

Further dedicating his victory God and Nigerians as a whole, Salam said only the Almighty knows the purpose for which he allowed such tribulation for him.

He said: "I can only show my gratitude to God and my constituents by dedicating myself afresh to greater, better and untiring selfless service.”

