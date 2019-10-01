Home | News | General | BREAKING: Another petrol tanker falls in Onitsha, residents flee

A tanker loaded with Petroleum Motor Spirit, PMS, on Thursday afternoon fell into a ditch along Onitsha/Enugu expressway by Chipex Filling station, Onitsha, spilling its product.

Though, there is no fire outbreak, but residents of Onitsha around the area have begun running away from the area to avoid an outbreak of fire.

As at the time of filling this report, PMS is still spilling out of the fallen tanker, a source said.

The spokesperson of Anambra State Police command, SP Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident, saying that men of the command have also cordoned off the area, when residents of the area are being stopped from attempt to scoop fuel from the tanker.

He said, “It is highly advisable you alert residents in the area through your medium to steer clear from the premises in order to prevent any disaster.

“Meanwhile, Police patrol teams have cordoned off the Area and fire Service department was equally contacted to be on standby in order to prevent fire incident.

“You will be updated with any further development please.”

