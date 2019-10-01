Home | News | General | Malami provides reasons Buhari won at Supreme Court

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory as a ‘testimony to the supremacy of democracy.



Edujandon.com recalls that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Tanko Mohammed in his judgment on Wednesday said, “We have examined all the briefs and exhibits for over two weeks.

“And we agreed that there is no merit in this appeal. The appeal is dismissed. Reasons to be given on a date to be announced.”

However, speaking to State House correspondents, Malami said, “It is a testimony to the supremacy of democracy and that democracy has eventually succeeded. The mandate that has been accorded this government by great majority of Nigerian citizens who overwhelmingly voted this government into power has been reaffirmed.

‘It’s a success for the judicial system that has looked into the mandate that majority of Nigerians gave this government, the court of appeal confirmed and reconfirmed same, and it is a further reinforcement of the supremacy of the people, votes of the people that the Supreme Court this morning confirmed the decision of the court of appeal by affirming the mandate that has been accorded President Muhammadu Buhari.

“By the general consensus of the people, the court of the appeal for the purpose of determining the fate of the election petition that was filed by the PDP. “Unanimous decision was handed down affirming.” he added

