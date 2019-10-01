Home | News | General | Malami provides reasons Buhari won at Supreme Court
BREAKING: Another petrol tanker falls in Onitsha, residents flee
NIS recruitment scam: Witnesses reveal Abba Moro’s alleged roles in contract award, execution

Malami provides reasons Buhari won at Supreme Court



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 23 hours 47 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory as a ‘testimony to the supremacy of democracy.


Edujandon.com recalls that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Tanko Mohammed in his judgment on Wednesday said, “We have examined all the briefs and exhibits for over two weeks.

“And we agreed that there is no merit in this appeal. The appeal is dismissed. Reasons to be given on a date to be announced.”

However, speaking to State House correspondents, Malami said, “It is a testimony to the supremacy of democracy and that democracy has eventually succeeded. The mandate that has been accorded this government by great majority of Nigerian citizens who overwhelmingly voted this government into power has been reaffirmed.

‘It’s a success for the judicial system that has looked into the mandate that majority of Nigerians gave this government, the court of appeal confirmed and reconfirmed same, and it is a further reinforcement of the supremacy of the people, votes of the people that the Supreme Court this morning confirmed the decision of the court of appeal by affirming the mandate that has been accorded President Muhammadu Buhari.

“By the general consensus of the people, the court of the appeal for the purpose of determining the fate of the election petition that was filed by the PDP. “Unanimous decision was handed down affirming.” he added

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 108