Lawyers protest over Ogun bad roads, give govt 14 days ultimatum
- 23 hours 58 minutes ago
Lawyers under the aegis of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ota Branch, on Thursday morning took to the street to protest the poor condition of roads in Ogun State.
The peaceful protest was led by the branch chairman, Isaac Ogbah.
Speaking with newsmen, Ogbah said all roads in the state were impassable, causing hardship for them and residents of the state.
“There is no good road in Ogun State. All the roads have failed. The lawyers and judges don’t get to courts on time due to the condition of these roads. The residents too are suffering.
“We are giving the Federal Government 14 days to make a specific statement on these roads. After 14 days, if we don’t hear from them, we shall move to the next phase.”
Recall that Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and his Lagos State counterpart had written to the Federal Government, asking it to hand over three of its roads to them for repairs and tolling.
But the Presidency, according to Abiodun, said it would rather partner with the two governors in repairing the roads, instead of transferring them to Ogun and Lagos States.
