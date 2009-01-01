Oshiomhole reacts to Sagay’s claim on his leadership style as APC Chairman





Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has reacted to the claim by Itse Sagay, Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, on his leadership style.





Sagay had recently claimed that Oshiomhole’s aggressive and combative leadership style had affected the party negatively. .





The PACAC Chairman also stated that Oshiomhole once failed to heed his advice on the issue.





However, Oshiomhole promised not to respond to the allegation in public.





Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, the APC Chairman said he had so much respect for Sagay and would prefer to speak to him in person and get to know what his grouse about him was.





He said: “All I can tell you is that I have a lot of respect for Professor Itse Sagay. I do remember very well that he was one of those who said I should contest for President.





“I respect him; he’s a very consistent fellow. He believes in what he believes in and he pays the price for it.





“So, I have a lot of respect for him. If he has said those things, I’m not going to reply him through the newspapers. I will find out what he said.





“Then, I will call him and know what the issues are, what he’s not comfortable with. He is my brother and my elder statesman.”

