Buhari’s aide attacks Davido over comments on his wealth
Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Mohammadu Buhari on Public Affairs, Ajuri Ngelale, has lambasted singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido for his outburst at activist and social commentator, Kayode Ogundamisi.
Davido had blasted the Ogundamisi after he sarcastically said that the billionaire’s son would be prone to abuse in office, should his uncle Isiaka Adeleke, have emerged as Governor of Osun state.
Following the arrest and handcuff of the two ladies who alleged that he (Davido) impregnated one of them, Ogundamisi had tweeted, “Imagine @iam_Davido as first Cousin in @StateofOsun with his Uncle @IsiakaAdeleke1 as Governor. And @MBuhari is meant to be the tyrant o!”
In reaction, Davido said, “It pains you that someone half your age that you can give birth to is greater than you will ever be … You are a loser, a disappointment…You are useless! Now keep my family name out of your mouth. Your whole life earnings no reach 30 percent of my show money and it hurts I know.”
Responding to the artiste’s outburst, Buhari’s aide, Ngelale pointed out that any youngster who defines himself by his material possession, cannot serve as a role model to the younger ones.
“Only empty people use material success to oppress or malign others. You can do better and be a better role model for the millions who look up to you,” he tweeted.
Recall that Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke contested the Osun State governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and was defeated by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adegboyega Oyetola.
