Nnamdi Kanu reacts as Justice Nyako says prison is safest place in Nigeria





Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Friday, berated Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court for saying prison was the safest place for him in Nigeria.





Kanu said Justice Nyako and her family should relocate to a prison since the correctional facility was the safest place in Nigeria.





The IPOB leader made the remark while faulting the judge’s ruling over his bail application yesterday.





Kanu, who had failed to appear before the court for his trial since he was granted bail a few years ago, had yesterday declared his intention to appear in person.

He promised to resume his trial if only his security can be guaranteed.





However, Justice Nyako held that even judges were not safe in Nigeria, stressing that the only safe place for Kanu was in prison.





“Even judges are being abducted in the country. So prison is the only safest place for him,” she had said.





But Kanu, in his reaction described Nigeria as a lawless country.





In a tweet, Kanu wrote: “According to Justice Binta Nyako, “Nigeria is NOT safe for anyone, including judges.” If in her view, prison is the safest place to live for Nigerians, I suggest her family move into the nearest one to avoid being abducted. Nigeria is lawless, confirmed!”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday