Why Nigerians will continue to eat expired rice despite warning – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central district at the National Assembly has said that the warning issued by the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali, about the existence of expired rice in the market may fall on deaf ears.
According to Sani, Nigerians are hungry and may not even check if the rice is expired.
Ali had on Wednesday while inspecting the Area I Command, Port Harcourt and Area II Command of Nigeria Customs Service, Onne where they destroyed containers of foreign rice smuggled into the country, warned that Nigerians are eating expired rice without knowing it.
Ali warned that Nigerians eating foreign rice are consuming the expired product.
The Custom boss further stated that border closure will benefit the nation in the future, adding that citizens need to make sacrifices.
Reacting to this in a tweet on Thursday, Sani said, “When people are hungry, they can hardly hear the warnings of Ali or Baba that the rice in their pots has expired.”
