Home | News | General | BREAKING: Appeal court upholds election of Suswan

The Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi, the capital of Benue state on Friday, November 1 upheld the election of Senator Gabriel Suswam.

Suswam, a former governor of Benue state, currently represents Benue North-East senatorial district.

Senator Suswam who is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeated Chief Mimi Orubibi of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The appelant court also ordered the payment of N300,000 by each of the parties for waste of the court's time.

Senator Suswam had earlier won the case at the lower tribunal in the state, prompting Orubibi to approach the appeal court.

Similarly, the court on Tuesday, October 29, upheld the election of Abba Moro as the senator representing Benue South senatorial district.

The APC candidate in the election is a former deputy governor of the state, Steve Lawani, had approached the appellant court after the tribunal threw out his case for lack of merit.

Atiku vs Buhari: Peter Obi reacts to Supreme Court judgment | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...